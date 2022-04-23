Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. 233,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,889,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.