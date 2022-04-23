PAID Network (PAID) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $198,642.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.84 or 0.07410647 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,705.67 or 0.99749351 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

