Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 146,855 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.