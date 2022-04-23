Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 286.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 422,844 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,577,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

