Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $216,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,606 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

BBY opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

