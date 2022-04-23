Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 181,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.