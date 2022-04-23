Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 409,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $89.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

