Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 529.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 426,595 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 479,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 416,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 315,906 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 646.2% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 349,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 302,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.95 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

