Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 900 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:AB opened at $42.23 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

