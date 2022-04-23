Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,604,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sonos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sonos by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.