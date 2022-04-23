Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
