PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $66.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

