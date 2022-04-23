PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $303,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,394,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $487,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

