PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 214 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

