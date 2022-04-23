PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
