PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.98.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

