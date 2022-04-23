PayPoint’s (PAY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 540 ($7.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.67) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 577 ($7.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 584.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 635.01. The company has a market capitalization of £397.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.01 ($6.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.65).

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

