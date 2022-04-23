Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 1.2%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.55 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.28). 37,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 95,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

