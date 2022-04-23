Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 197,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.54.
Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)
