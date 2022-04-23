Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 197,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.54.

Get Pembridge Resources alerts:

Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.