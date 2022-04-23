Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.063 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Pentair stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

