pEOS (PEOS) Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million

pEOS (PEOS) traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $2,541.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.37 or 0.07407069 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.06 or 0.99956769 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

