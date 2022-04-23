Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 500.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 59,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,156,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,194,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.