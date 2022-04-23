Phantasma One Day Volume Reaches $859,549.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001997 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $83.25 million and $859,549.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,636.72 or 1.00055867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00058091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028517 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007878 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

