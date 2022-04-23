Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

