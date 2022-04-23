Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
