Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.