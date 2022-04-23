Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.460 EPS.

PM stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

