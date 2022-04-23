Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3,785.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

