Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70). 208,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 361,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).
The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.33. The company has a market capitalization of £64.37 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71.
Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)
See Also
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.