Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70). 208,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 361,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.33. The company has a market capitalization of £64.37 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71.

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

