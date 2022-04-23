Phore 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $309.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Phore has traded up 105% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $554,785.82 and approximately $309.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002467 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,727,318 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

