Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 115.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $555,289.65 and $383.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 78.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002448 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,724,143 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

