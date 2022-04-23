Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of PLL opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

