Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Up 37% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 47.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $453,806.91 and approximately $158,583.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

