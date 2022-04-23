Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $193.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.93.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

