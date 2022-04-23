PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 5% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $563.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,690.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.00796014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00201004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023337 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

