Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.340-$19.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pool also updated its FY22 guidance to $18.34-19.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.74 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $401.51 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.51.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $538.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pool by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,300,000 after buying an additional 69,693 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,764,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,762,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

