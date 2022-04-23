Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $550.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.97 and its 200-day moving average is $489.51. Pool has a one year low of $401.51 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Pool by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

