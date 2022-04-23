Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $108.20 Average PT from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. 678,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,025. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. Popular has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Popular by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Popular by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after acquiring an additional 427,546 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

