Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $640.54

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.54 ($8.33) and traded as low as GBX 560.80 ($7.30). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 575 ($7.48), with a volume of 2,501 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 585.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 639.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.71 million and a PE ratio of 24.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

