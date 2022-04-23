PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.90 EPS.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PPG Industries by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

