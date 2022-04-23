PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. PPG Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $132.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PPG Industries by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

