PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

