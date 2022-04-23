PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.51.

PSK stock opened at C$17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 66.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$496,967.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $251,960.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

