Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $90.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDS traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.92. 73,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a market cap of $977.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.67. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

