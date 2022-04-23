Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.26).
Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.12.
About Primary Health Properties (Get Rating)
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
