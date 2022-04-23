Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

