Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
