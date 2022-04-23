Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

