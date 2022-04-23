ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,130,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 166,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $94.76. 1,087,237 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

