ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 610,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,466,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,453,000 after buying an additional 1,032,860 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 336,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $4,588,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

