PYA Waltman Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

