PYA Waltman Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.63. 3,039,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average of $203.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

