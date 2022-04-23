Qcash (QC) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Qcash (QC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $62.60 million and $75.26 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.73 or 0.07443815 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.59 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.