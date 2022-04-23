Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. It registered revenue growth at CER across all geographies and both operating segments in the fourth quarter. Stronger-than-expected demand for COVID-19 testing solutions in the reported quarter also buoys optimism. The company witnessed improving trends for its non-COVID portfolio. Recent expansion in test menu and strategic collaborations are impressive. An increase in short-term cash level is an added plus. Further, the bullish full-year guidance for net sales and EPS is indicative that this growth momentum will continue. Over the past six months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, a rise in operating costs does not bode well for the company. A weak margin scenario is an added concern.”

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,502.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Qiagen by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

